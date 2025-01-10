President Mahama Meets AfDB President to Discuss Economic and Infrastructure Support

President John Dramani Mahama met with Akinwumi A. Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), in Accra to discuss how the AfDB can support Ghana’s economic recovery and the revival of its critical infrastructure.

The discussions focused on the financing of major economic and social infrastructure projects as the new government begins the task of resetting the economy and addressing the country’s pressing development challenges.

This meeting comes at a pivotal moment for Ghana, as the government seeks to address macroeconomic instability, exacerbated by global financial pressures, and revamp deteriorating infrastructure. The AfDB’s assistance is expected to play a vital role in tackling these challenges and supporting Ghana’s economic growth trajectory.

The AfDB’s Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for 2024-2029 outlines key priorities for Ghana, including industrialisation, private sector development, and infrastructure development—goals that align closely with President Mahama’s vision for the country. This dialogue between the two leaders serves as an important step in reinforcing the partnership between Ghana and the African Development Bank, as both parties work towards the country’s sustainable development.