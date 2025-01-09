President Mahama Names Cassiel Ato Baah Forson as Finance Minister Designate

On January 9, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama made his first round of ministerial appointments, with Cassiel Ato Baah Forson taking center stage as the Minister for Finance Designate.

Forson, a seasoned economist, chartered accountant, and tax practitioner, brings extensive experience in public finance, macroeconomics, fiscal policy, tax policy, and business management to the role.

Dr. Forson holds a PhD in Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and advanced degrees in Taxation and Economics from the University of Oxford and KNUST, respectively. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Ghana and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.

Forson’s career in public service is marked by his five terms as a lawmaker representing the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency in the Central Region of Ghana. In January 2023, he assumed the role of Minority Leader in Parliament, after previously serving as the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee for six years.

His past tenure includes a significant role as Deputy Minister for Finance from 2013 to 2017, where he was responsible for budget preparation, debt management, and tax policy. Notably, Dr. Forson was instrumental in negotiating the Ghana-IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme in 2015 and played a pivotal role in the introduction of Ghana’s Public Financial Management Act of 2016.

Known for his expertise and leadership, Dr. Forson’s nomination signals the President’s commitment to addressing the nation’s financial challenges with a seasoned hand. Forson’s professional background and leadership in parliamentary finance committees position him as a capable figure to manage Ghana’s economic policies and fiscal management.