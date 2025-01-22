President Mahama Orders Asset Declarations for Appointees to Ensure Transparency

President John Dramani Mahama has directed all newly appointed ministers to declare their assets as part of his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the seat of government in Accra on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Mahama made it clear that asset declaration was a non-negotiable aspect of their duties.

“I expect all of you to begin the process of declaring your assets,” President Mahama stated. “The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, will announce the cutoff date by which all eligible appointees should have submitted their asset declaration forms to the Auditor-General.”

The directive aligns with Mahama’s broader goal of fostering trust and integrity within his government. In his address, the President emphasized the importance of diligent service, offering his full support to the new appointees. “I wish all of you good luck in your duties, and I pledge to work with you in the future,” he added.

The ceremony also spotlighted the significance of each appointee’s role. Notably, Mahama called on John Jinapor, the newly sworn-in Energy Minister, to focus on ensuring a stable and efficient power supply for the country. “To you, John Jinapor, Ghanaians are looking for a stable and efficient power supply,” Mahama stressed, underscoring the high expectations for his leadership in the Energy Ministry.

The swearing-in event marked the official assumption of office for several key ministers, who are tasked with addressing some of the country’s most pressing challenges, including economic stability, infrastructure, and public services. The commitment to asset declaration serves as a critical step in reinforcing the President’s pledge to a transparent and accountable government.