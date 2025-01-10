President Mahama Orders Investigation into Civilian Deaths During 2020 and 2024 Elections

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to launch a formal investigation into the deaths of civilians during the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The deaths, which occurred in various constituencies across the country, have been a source of ongoing concern and have cast a shadow over Ghana’s democratic process.

In a letter signed by the president’s executive secretary, Mahama emphasized that these tragic events had left an indelible mark on the nation’s democracy. The president called for justice to be served for the families of the victims and expressed his commitment to uncovering the truth surrounding the deaths.

The letter outlined a comprehensive approach to the investigation, proposing the establishment of a specialized task force. This task force would collaborate with witnesses and the families of the deceased, review security arrangements surrounding the elections, and utilize forensic evidence to uncover the full extent of the incidents. Furthermore, Mahama stressed the importance of transparency and directed the police to provide periodic reports on the progress of the investigation.

Several constituencies, including Awutu Senya East, Techiman South, and Tolon, were reported to have witnessed casualties during the electoral processes in 2020 and 2024. The government, while in opposition, had previously promised to open an investigation into these deaths, and Mahama’s letter reiterates that commitment.

While the Police Service had indicated the possibility of an investigation in the past, there has yet to be a public update on its progress. The President’s directive aims to ensure accountability and bring closure to the victims’ families, who continue to seek justice.