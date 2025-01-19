President Mahama Orders Investigation into Fatal Clash at Obuasi Mining Site

A violent clash at a mining site in Obuasi has tragically claimed the lives of up to eight individuals, believed to be illegal miners.

In response to the incident, President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his deep sorrow and ordered an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation.

The statement, issued on Sunday, January 19, and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, acting spokesperson for the president, emphasizes the government’s commitment to ensuring justice. The investigation will seek to identify the causes of the deadly clash and hold those responsible accountable for any unlawful actions.

In addition to the investigation, the statement announced that the government has called on Anglo-Gold Ashanti, the mining company operating in the area, to assist with the medical expenses of those injured in the incident. The company has also been requested to help with funeral arrangements for the deceased.

Security agencies have been instructed to restore calm to the affected area and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring the safety and security of all parties involved. The government’s swift response highlights its commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining activities in the region.