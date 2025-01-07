President Mahama Pays Tribute to Akufo-Addo: “A Worthy Opponent”

In a heartfelt moment during his inauguration speech at Black Star Square on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama honored former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a “worthy opponent,” reflecting on their long-standing political rivalry and the mutual respect that has defined their relationship.

Mahama recalled the early days of their political careers, when both he and Akufo-Addo were elected to Parliament in 1997, representing their respective constituencies. Despite belonging to different political parties, the two developed a bond built on respect and camaraderie, which only grew as they rose through the ranks of leadership.

“We may belong to opposing political parties, but we have always shared a sense of mutual respect,” Mahama said. He recalled the warm gestures exchanged between the two over the years, with Akufo-Addo often greeting him with “a warm, firm handshake and a smile,” and affectionately calling him “Johnnie” — a personal touch that Mahama said was emblematic of their friendship.

Reflecting on their multiple electoral contests for the presidency, Mahama acknowledged that their political rivalry had taken them through three separate elections, underscoring the significance of their journey together.

“Nana, as this will be our final meeting under these circumstances, and as I look back on the journey we have travelled together — two much younger men, we entered Parliament together, with a full head of black hair, and you with the same bald head and round eye-glasses — I have to say that you have, without exception, been a worthy opponent,” Mahama remarked with a warm smile.

The tribute to Akufo-Addo added a personal and reflective touch to Mahama’s inaugural address, highlighting the enduring bonds of respect that transcend political rivalry, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the audience.