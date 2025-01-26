President Mahama Pays Tribute to Rev. Stephen Wengam’s Influence on His Faith

President John Dramani Mahama has publicly credited Reverend Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, as a significant spiritual mentor in his life.

Speaking at the funeral service of Rev. Wengam’s late mother, Deborah Wengam, on January 25, 2025, at the State House, President Mahama expressed his deep appreciation for Rev. Wengam and his colleague Ernest Kwadwo Agyei, former Senior Pastor of the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God.

Mahama revealed that both Rev. Wengam and Agyei played pivotal roles in strengthening his faith in Christ, along with that of his wife, Lordina Mahama. “Rev. Stephen Wengam and Ernest Kwadwo Agyei have been spiritual pillars for my wife Lordina and me. Both of them are responsible for my strengthened faith in Jesus Christ,” he said during his tribute.

The funeral, attended by a large group of mourners including family, clergy, and dignitaries, was a celebration of the life of Deborah Wengam, a woman who was known for her unwavering faith, dedication to evangelism, and her positive influence on younger generations. As a committed member of the women’s ministry of the Assemblies of God Church, she left a lasting legacy of selflessness and spiritual discipline.

Rev. Wengam also reflected on his mother’s pivotal role in his life during his eulogy. He spoke emotionally of her support during his early pastoral journey, noting that her constant encouragement and provision were instrumental in his growth as a minister. “My path as a pastor at a young age was fully supported by her. She ensured I had everything I needed,” he said, highlighting her lifelong dedication to evangelism.

The service underscored Deborah Wengam’s lasting impact on those around her and her enduring influence in shaping the faith and ministries of many. Her legacy continues to inspire and guide those who were touched by her life.