President Mahama Pledges Fiscal Discipline Ahead of IMF Exit

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to maintain strict fiscal discipline and responsible borrowing as Ghana approaches the conclusion of its IMF-supported economic program.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit on May 26, 2025, Mahama emphasized that future borrowing will focus on self-financing, commercially viable projects managed by state-owned enterprises, municipal assemblies, and government agencies.

“We will achieve all IMF program targets and aim to exit by late 2026, transitioning to a non-borrowing Policy Support Instrument framework,” he stated.

The President outlined an eight-pillar “reset agenda” to sustain economic recovery, including reopening access to capital markets, clearing verified public arrears, and revitalizing exports through the Ghana Exim Bank. Key priorities also involve accelerating public financial reforms, such as reactivating the Treasury Single Account, and positioning Ghana as a regional trade hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Mahama stressed collaboration with the private sector, announcing a biannual National Business Consultative Platform for joint policy feedback and priority-setting.

Ghana’s IMF exit strategy hinges on fiscal consolidation, with inflation stabilizing and growth rebounding after years of debt distress. Analysts note the plan aligns with broader efforts to restore investor confidence, though challenges remain in curbing expenditure overruns and ensuring transparency in public investments. The government’s focus on infrastructure via public-private partnerships and strategic loans reflects a cautious approach to avoid past debt traps.