President Mahama Pledges Lean and Efficient Government in Swearing-In Ceremony

In a ceremony that underscored his commitment to efficiency, President John Dramani Mahama vowed to lead the leanest and most efficient government in Ghana’s history.

Speaking at the swearing-in of six newly appointed ministers at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, January 22, Mahama detailed his vision for streamlined governance.

“As the ministers are approved by Parliament and sworn in, I will proceed to name deputy ministers for some of the ministries, bringing the total number of ministers to 60,” President Mahama stated, reaffirming his focus on a compact, results-driven administration.

The President stressed that this strategy was not just a campaign promise, but a practical approach to addressing the country’s critical needs in the most efficient way possible. “As I promised the people of Ghana, this will make this government Ghana’s leanest and most efficient government ever,” he emphasized, setting the tone for the new government’s priorities.