President Mahama Pledges to Revive Abandoned Projects in Healthcare and Education

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his dedication to advancing Ghana’s healthcare and education sectors, vowing to focus on completing long-delayed infrastructure projects and enhancing service delivery.

During his address at the National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Winneba on Thursday, January 9, Mahama emphasized his administration’s commitment to addressing longstanding gaps in both the healthcare system and education sector.

Mahama stressed that his government would prioritize significant investment in infrastructure and human resources to ensure accessible and high-quality medical care across the country. He pointed to the need to operationalize several healthcare facilities that have been abandoned for years, asserting that these stalled projects would be revived. “We will continue abandoned health projects and operationalize them as key steps towards expanding healthcare access nationwide,” Mahama declared. This promise resonates with many Ghanaians who view the current state of healthcare facilities as a symbol of wasted potential. His focus is on completing these facilities and improving access to healthcare for all.

Beyond healthcare, Mahama also addressed the ongoing challenges facing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, a flagship program introduced by his administration. While he reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the policy, Mahama acknowledged that the program faces significant hurdles and suggested reforms to ensure its long-term viability. “We will find the surest avenue to make it work indefinitely,” he stated, indicating a pragmatic approach to ensuring the program’s future success.

Mahama did not hold back in criticizing the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to complete many projects initiated under his administration. In a bold statement, he promised to finish the projects that were left unfinished, asserting, “We will finish all the projects we started but the NPP refused to complete,” a remark that was met with applause from the crowd. His commitment to project continuity reflects his broader vision of governance, which he believes is essential to ensuring sustained national progress.

By focusing on completing these vital infrastructure projects, Mahama seeks to address critical gaps in both the healthcare and education sectors, ultimately fostering a more equitable and progressive Ghana.