President Mahama Pledges to Strengthen Ghana’s Public Health Systems in Inaugural Address

Ghana’s newly sworn-in President, John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to enhance the nation’s public health systems as part of his broader vision to ensure Ghana is better prepared for future health crises.

Addressing the nation during his inauguration on January 7, 2025, President Mahama emphasized the importance of robust public health infrastructure, which he believes will help the country minimize the impacts of future pandemics or epidemics.

“My government will work diligently to strengthen our public health systems while monitoring the global health situation so that when the next pandemic or epidemic occurs, the loss will be minimal,” President Mahama assured Ghanaians.

This commitment to strengthening public health systems comes in response to the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of ensuring that Ghana is better equipped to handle similar challenges in the future.

In his address, Mahama also called for national unity in rebuilding Ghana. “We need a reset of faith—in our country, in our institutions, and in ourselves,” he stated, urging Ghanaians to come together and collaborate in the nation-building process.

“You are Ghana, I am Ghana. Together, we make this country. Let us enter into a covenant to build the Ghana we all desire,” President Mahama declared, reinforcing the need for collective effort to move the country forward.

Mahama’s inaugural speech laid out a vision for a more resilient and united Ghana, with a strong focus on both public health and national renewal.