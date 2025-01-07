President Mahama Praises Dr. Bawumia for Statesmanship Following Election Concession

In a moment of profound appreciation, President John Dramani Mahama lauded former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his early concession following the recent election results.

Speaking during his inaugural address on January 7, 2025, Mahama recognized the significance of Bawumia’s actions, which played a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability during a particularly delicate time in Ghana’s political landscape.

“Your early concession was not only a demonstration of your statesmanship but also an act that contributed immensely to reducing tensions across the nation,” Mahama remarked. The President further emphasized how Bawumia’s gesture fostered a sense of calm and unity, essential for the nation’s continued growth and prosperity.

Mahama highlighted that the former Vice President’s swift acceptance of the electoral outcome helped uphold Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa. “In times of political contest, it is easy for tempers to flare, but your decision to concede swiftly helped guide us through a critical period in Ghana’s democratic journey,” Mahama said.

Expressing his gratitude, President Mahama continued, “Your actions have shown that, above all, the well-being of the nation must come first. Your conduct has been exemplary, and I am deeply grateful.” The tribute underscored the importance of leadership, unity, and commitment to the nation’s future in times of political transition.