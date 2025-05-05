President Mahama Praises Nii-Tete Yartey for Fantastic Creative Works

President John Dramani Mahama eulogised renowned Ghanaian choreographer, Nii-Tete Yartey, for continuing to churn out some fantastic creative dance works over the years.

Speaking during the launch of the Black Star Experience event, President Mahama stated that he was particularly excited that, after all the economic crisis faced in Ghana, the creative minds in the country are still alive and doing their work.

President Mahama, who spoke after a spectacular performance by the Noyam African Dance Institute, National Dance Company and Abibigroma at the Black Star Experience event, praised Nii-Tete Yartey, wrote and choreographed the piece, for putting together a fantastic creative work for the event.

“We all know about Nii Yartey, may God bless his soul. He was committed to dance choreography. We used to go to the National Theatre to watch the Ghana Dance Assembly, National Dance Company, Noyam African Dance Institute and all of them,” Mahama stated.

He added that he was glad that Nii-Tete Yartey was continuing the legacy of his father, the late Prof. Nii Yartey who was very much committed to dance choreography in Ghana and the rest of the world.

“I am happy that in all this economic crisis and all that, they are still alive and that the talent is still there. I also hear that though Nii Yartey is no more, his son Nii-Tete Yartey (he did not mention my name, he just said “his son” has taken over and he is doing fantastic creative work. This lets us know that the talent is there and we must continue to nurture it,” President Mahama noted.

Speaking after the event, Nii-Tete Yartey disclosed that he was highly humbled that President Mahama follows his works and appreciates the efforts he puts into his creative works.

“It It is such a great honour for the President to speak so highly of my father, Prof. Nii Yartey, and to acknowledge my work in the industry. I remain deeply committed to advancing Ghana’s performing arts—not only through the Noyam African Dance Institute but also through projects, innovative collaborations, cultural exchanges and training programs that continue to elevate Ghana’s global presence.

Black Star Experience event is a special initiative aimed at repositioning Ghana as the cultural and creative hub of Africa.