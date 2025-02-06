President Mahama Proposes New National Holiday for Prayer and Thanksgiving

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to introduce a new national holiday, designating July 1 as a day for prayer and thanksgiving.

The proposed holiday, part of a broader amendment to the country’s holiday calendar, aims to provide Ghanaians with an opportunity to reflect, express gratitude, and seek divine guidance for the nation’s progress.

Speaking during his thank-you tour in the Western Region, President Mahama emphasized the importance of setting aside a day for collective spiritual reflection. “The National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving will be a time for us to come together as a nation, to praise the Lord, and to thank Him for His grace and blessings upon our country,” he stated.

In addition to the proposed July 1 holiday, the amendment will also include an extra day off for Muslims following Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. This move is seen as an effort to promote inclusivity and recognize the diverse religious practices within the country.

The President’s announcement has sparked widespread discussion, with many Ghanaians welcoming the initiative as a step toward fostering unity and spiritual growth. However, some have raised questions about the economic implications of adding new public holidays, particularly in light of the country’s ongoing efforts to boost productivity and economic stability.

President Mahama’s proposal is expected to be presented to Parliament in the coming days, where it will undergo further scrutiny and debate. If approved, the amendment will mark a significant shift in Ghana’s holiday calendar, reflecting the government’s commitment to honoring both religious traditions and national values.

As the nation awaits further details, the President’s call for a day of prayer and thanksgiving has already resonated with many, underscoring the enduring role of faith in Ghana’s cultural and social fabric.