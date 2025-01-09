President Mahama Reaffirms Commitment to Free SHS and Educational Reforms

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s steadfast commitment to the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, assuring Ghanaians that efforts will be made to enhance its implementation and extend its benefits.

Addressing the 92nd National Annual Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana conference at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region, Mahama emphasized his vision for reforming the country’s education system to ensure equitable learning opportunities for all. He outlined plans to complete the construction of the remaining e-blocks and invest in improving the entire educational value chain.

“Completion of abundant e-blocks and investments will provide equitable learning opportunities nationwide,” Mahama said, highlighting his government’s focus on addressing disparities in education.

Acknowledging the current challenges in the education sector, Mahama announced plans to convene a conference aimed at reviewing the country’s educational system comprehensively. The conference will cover all levels, from kindergarten to tertiary education, and focus on identifying barriers to quality education at each stage.

“We will review our educational system from the kindergarten through the basic, secondary, tertiary, and technical vocational education to identify the hindrances to quality education at every level,” Mahama explained.

The President’s remarks reflect his administration’s determination to address longstanding issues in the education sector and ensure that Ghana’s youth have access to high-quality education that aligns with national development goals.