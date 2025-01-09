President Mahama Reflects on the Challenges of Forming a Lean Government

President John Dramani Mahama has opened up about the challenges of selecting just 60 ministers for his government, acknowledging the difficulty of balancing limited appointments with the many qualified individuals eager to serve.

Speaking at a Presidential Dinner in Accra on January 8, Mahama revealed the pressure he faced, stating, “You wouldn’t want to be in my shoes when you’ve promised to appoint only 60 ministers, yet thousands of people are sending in their CVs. Then maybe some people will be disappointed.”

Despite these challenges, Mahama reassured Ghanaians that he is committed to assembling a capable and efficient team to tackle the nation’s issues. He emphasized his proactive approach, noting, “I have hit the ground running.” The President shared that he had already held several key meetings with multilateral and bilateral partners to discuss ways to improve the lives of Ghanaians and address pressing issues like the economy.

Mahama stressed that the success of his administration will depend on collective effort, not just ministerial appointments. He added, “The success of this administration will secure us another term, perhaps under a different leader. But we must get this right so that Ghanaians can continue to have confidence in us.”

In his remarks, the President also reflected on past lessons, cautioning his team to avoid the mistakes made by the previous government. He noted, “Ghanaians punished the NPP for arrogance, for incompetence, and just for not listening to what their cries and challenges were. There’s no use fighting for political power if we are coming to repeat the same mistakes that the NPP did and so that’s why I’m a bit concerned.”