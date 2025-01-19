President Mahama Renews Curfew in Bawku, Adjusts Hours Amid Rising Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Bawku Municipality and surrounding areas in the Upper East Region, President John Dramani Mahama has renewed the curfew through an Executive Instrument.

Starting on Monday, January 13, 2025, the curfew’s hours have been adjusted from the previous dawn-to-dusk restriction to a new timeframe of 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Ministry of the Interior issued a statement reinforcing the curfew and warned that any individual found in possession of items that could contribute to unrest would face arrest and legal action. Authorities are taking these measures to curb violence and restore peace to the area.

In an effort to address the growing concerns, President Mahama is set to meet with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The meeting aims to engage in dialogue on the situation in Bawku and Walewale, and to explore possible solutions to the ongoing challenges in the region. The discussions are seen as crucial in efforts to bring about lasting peace and stability to the area.