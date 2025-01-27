President Mahama Renews Curfew in Bimbilla and Saboba Townships Amid Security Concerns

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bimbilla and Saboba Townships due to ongoing security concerns in the regions.

The renewed curfew hours for Bimbilla will begin at 12:00 midnight and end at 4:00 am, effective Friday, January 24, 2025. A statement issued by the Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior confirmed the continuation of the curfew and reiterated the government’s call for peace and restraint in the area.

The statement also urged Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents to focus on non-violent approaches to address the challenges facing the community, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace. In addition to the curfew, a total ban has been placed on the possession of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons within Bimbilla and its surrounding areas. Individuals found in possession of such items will face arrest and prosecution.

Similarly, the curfew for Saboba Township and its environs in the Northern Region has been renewed. The curfew for this area will be in effect from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am, beginning Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The government’s appeal for restraint, non-violence, and peace has been reiterated for the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and all residents of Saboba.

The renewed curfews and ongoing restrictions on arms possession underscore the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security in these affected areas.