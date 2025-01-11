President Mahama Reshuffles Ghana’s Civil Service, Reducing Ministries from 30 to 23

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing government efficiency, President John Dramani Mahama has announced a major restructuring of Ghana’s civil service, reducing the number of ministries from 30 to 23.

This significant change was formalised on January 9, 2025, through an Executive Instrument (E.I.) signed under Section 11(3) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (P.N.D.C.L. 327). The revised structure supersedes the framework established by the Civil Service (Ministries) Instrument, 2021 (E.I. 12), effectively streamlining the operations of government departments to boost productivity.

The consolidation of ministries is expected to foster better coordination, simplify decision-making, and improve the overall functioning of the civil service. By reducing the number of ministries, the government aims to create a more cohesive administrative system and optimise resource allocation.

The newly restructured ministries are as follows:

Ministry of Finance Ministry of Health Ministry of the Interior Ministry of Defence Ministry of Education Ministry of Energy and Green Transition Ministry of Roads and Highways Ministry of Transport Ministry of Sports and Recreation Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Ministry of Labour, Jobs, and Employment Ministry of Food and Agriculture Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry

By reducing the total number of ministries, the reshuffle reflects President Mahama’s focus on efficiency, accountability, and effective governance. The reorganisation will likely strengthen the government’s ability to implement policies more efficiently and reduce administrative overheads. Additionally, it could streamline the decision-making process and improve service delivery across sectors crucial to Ghana’s development.

This latest reshuffle is part of President Mahama’s broader plan to align the country’s governance structures with modern administrative needs and better respond to the country’s evolving socio-economic challenges.