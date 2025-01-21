President Mahama Retains Joyce Bawa Mogtari as Aide

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has retained Joyce Bawa Mogtari in her role as his aide. The appointment was included in a list of new appointments shared by the acting spokesperson, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

While there had been speculation that Mogtari would take up the position of Foreign Minister in the Mahama administration, she will continue to serve in the office of the president. She has held this role since their time in opposition, providing key support and counsel to the president.

Mogtari, a seasoned political figure, is expected to leverage her experience to enhance the president’s public image and provide valuable advice on national issues, as she did during their previous tenure.