President Mahama Revokes Appointment of MIIF CEO Edward Koranteng

President John Dramani Mahama has officially revoked the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng as the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF).

The decision, effective immediately, was communicated in a letter signed by Callistus Mahama, Ph.D., Secretary to the President, on January 13, 2025.

In the letter, Koranteng was instructed to hand over his responsibilities to the President’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson. Dr. Forson will oversee the operations of the MIIF until a new substantive CEO is appointed.

“The President extends his gratitude for your service to the nation,” the letter stated, acknowledging Koranteng’s contributions during his tenure.

This move forms part of broader reshuffling within the Mahama administration, as the President continues to streamline leadership across key institutions. Dr. Forson’s appointment as interim overseer underscores the government’s emphasis on maintaining strong financial oversight within the MIIF, an entity pivotal to managing Ghana’s mineral royalties and driving sustainable investments.

The decision signals a commitment to strengthening the MIIF’s operations under new leadership as the administration moves forward with strategic reforms.