President Mahama Revokes Appointments of All MMDCES

President John Dramani Mahama has annulled the appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) appointed by the previous administration, effective immediately.

The decision was formalized in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama.

This action is part of the Mahama administration’s broader strategy to restructure local governance in line with its policy objectives as it settles into office. By exercising his authority under the Local Government Acts of 2016 (Act 936), as amended by the Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940), President Mahama has annulled the appointments of the MMDCES and assembly members.

The move signals the President’s intent to implement his vision for local governance and establish a new administrative direction that aligns with his government’s priorities. The revocation comes as Mahama’s administration looks to address governance challenges at the local level while fulfilling campaign promises.