President Mahama Revokes Appointments of MMDCEs and Assembly Members in Local Governance Overhaul

President John Dramani Mahama has taken a significant step in reshaping the country’s local governance framework by revoking the appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as Assembly Members, in a move aimed at reorganization and decentralisation.

The decision, which took effect on January 8, 2025, was made in line with the provisions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) and the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940).

In an official press release signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, the revocation was announced as part of the administration’s broader efforts to align local governance structures with its decentralisation goals. The statement outlined that the appointments were revoked “effective today,” and appointed Coordinating Directors of the respective Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) would temporarily assume responsibility as acting Chief Executives until new substantive appointments are made.

The statement further clarified that the changes were necessary to align with the President’s broader policy vision for decentralisation and better local governance. As a result, the MMDCEs and appointed Assembly Members will vacate their positions, and new leadership will soon be appointed to take over.

This restructuring is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the structure of local governance in Ghana. With a fresh team to be put in place at the local level, the President’s administration is signaling its intent to bring new leadership into the fold, which could play a key role in the efficient and transparent delivery of services to the public. By placing Coordinating Directors in charge temporarily, the government is ensuring continuity in the management of local affairs while waiting for permanent appointments.

The decision also comes as part of Mahama’s vision to enhance decentralisation across the country, empowering local assemblies to play a more active role in national development. Critics and observers alike will be keen to see how these changes impact the functioning of local governance, particularly in terms of administrative efficiency, service delivery, and the political landscape at the grassroots level.

It is expected that the President’s new appointees will be tasked with tackling local challenges head-on and implementing policies that resonate with the broader goals of national development. For many, the revocation signals a reorientation of priorities and a reshaping of local governance dynamics, with new leadership expected to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the forefront of governance in Ghana’s local assemblies.