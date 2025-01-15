President Mahama Strengthens National Security Framework with Key Appointments

President John Dramani Mahama has announced four significant appointments aimed at fortifying Ghana’s national security framework.

In a statement released on January 15, 2025, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson to the President, confirmed the appointments of highly experienced individuals to critical security roles.

Former Chief of Staff Prosper Douglas Bani has been appointed as the National Security Advisor to the President. With his prior experience as Minister for the Interior, Mr. Bani is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the role, strengthening the country’s security policies and initiatives.

Additionally, DCOP Abdul-Osman Razak has been appointed National Security Coordinator. He will oversee the strategic alignment of security efforts and ensure a cohesive approach to safeguarding the nation.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd.), a seasoned security expert, has been named Director of Operations at the Presidency. In this capacity, he will be responsible for ensuring operational effectiveness in matters relating to national security.

Furthermore, Charles Kipo has been appointed Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB). He will lead efforts in strengthening the country’s intelligence operations, which are vital to the protection of national security.

These appointments underline President Mahama’s unwavering commitment to improving Ghana’s security infrastructure and enhancing the safety and well-being of its citizens.