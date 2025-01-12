President Mahama Suggests Possible Change of Site for National Cathedral Amid Economic Concerns

President John Dramani Mahama has proposed the possibility of relocating the National Cathedral project if it moves forward, amidst growing concerns over the country’s economic challenges.

Speaking at the ongoing National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, Mahama indicated that while the country is currently facing significant economic difficulties, the government may reconsider the scope and cost of the ambitious project.

In his remarks, Mahama acknowledged the existing concerns surrounding the $400 million estimated cost for the National Cathedral. He pointed out that the current economic climate made such an expenditure less feasible, suggesting that a more cost-effective approach could be pursued if the project is to continue. “I am informed that the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja, which is used by all Christian faiths, was built at $30 million,” Mahama said, highlighting the disparity in the estimated costs of similar projects.

The President emphasized that the final decision on the project would involve consultation with the Christian community and other stakeholders. “We can reach a more reasonable figure for achieving such a project, and together we can raise the funding for it,” he noted, adding that any future steps may even include reconsidering the site where the Cathedral is being built.

This statement signals a potential shift in the government’s approach to the National Cathedral, a project that has been met with mixed reactions, particularly due to its high costs and the financial strain faced by many citizens. Mahama’s comments reflect a desire for greater transparency, accountability, and a more balanced consideration of the country’s priorities.

“I pledge before you my holy fathers, and a government that is transparent, accountable, and focused on justice and fairness,” Mahama concluded, stressing the importance of leadership rooted in integrity.

The National Cathedral, which currently stands as a construction site in the heart of Accra, has been a subject of intense public debate. As discussions continue, the proposed changes could reshape the future of the project, ensuring that it aligns with the nation’s evolving economic realities.