President Mahama Swears in Six New Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama is set to swear in six newly approved ministers at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The nominees, who were approved by Parliament, include Haruna Iddrisu as Minister for Education, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition, and Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

The remaining appointees are Governs Kwame Agbodza, who will serve as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Eric Opoku, appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was announced by the Presidency, marks an important step in the new administration’s efforts to finalize its leadership team. Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee continues its review process to finalize additional ministerial nominations and strengthen governance in the Mahama administration.