President Mahama Sworn in for Second Term, Vows to Restore Ghana’s Economy and Strengthen Gender Equality

John Dramani Mahama has been inaugurated as Ghana’s president for his second term, pledging to focus on economic recovery, governance reforms, and enhancing gender representation in leadership.

His inaugural speech, delivered at the iconic Black Star Square on January 7, 2025, laid out his administration’s vision for the nation’s future.

Mahama emphasized that stabilising the economy would be his first priority, addressing the economic turmoil that has affected Ghana in recent years. With a clear focus on creating a favourable business environment, he promised to introduce measures that would simplify the tax system, increase transparency, and encourage both local and foreign investments. He also outlined plans for economic restoration through a more open business landscape, with the goal of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

“Though the situation is dire, there is hope,” Mahama said, referencing the difficult state of the country’s economy. “We need a reset with the faith we have in our institutions, our systems, and in Ghana itself.” He also emphasized the role of the youth in driving the country’s development, calling on them to participate actively in shaping Ghana’s future.

Perhaps the most groundbreaking moment of the inauguration was the swearing-in of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female vice president. Mahama hailed this historic achievement, calling it a symbol of Ghana’s progress toward greater gender equality and the empowerment of women. His acknowledgment of Opoku-Agyemang’s success underscores the importance of inclusivity, with Mahama pledging to ensure that women and youth play a central role in governance. “Together, we will create a society where everyone, regardless of background, can dream and achieve,” he affirmed.

While Ghana’s domestic priorities were front and centre, Mahama also took time to address the shifting global landscape, particularly the economic changes taking place across the world. He pointed out the declining economic influence of G7 nations and the rising power of BRICS countries, urging Ghana to position itself strategically within this evolving geopolitical framework. “By 2029, the combined world GDP of the G7 will fall from 30% to 27%, while BRICS will rise to 37.3%. This change presents both challenges and opportunities for Ghana,” he noted, suggesting that his administration would adapt to these global shifts to ensure Ghana’s continued prosperity.

On the regional front, Mahama highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring countries to promote stability and mutual growth. He also touched on the growing global challenges posed by climate change, pandemics, and security threats, emphasizing the need for Ghana to be better prepared for future crises. “The next pandemic must find us ready, with measures in place to minimise the loss of lives,” he added.

As part of his leadership commitment, Mahama assured Ghanaians that he would not only speak honestly and clearly but would take swift and decisive action on the urgent issues facing the nation. He outlined a set of 26 actions that his administration would undertake within the first 120 days to address the country’s most pressing concerns.

The inauguration of John Dramani Mahama marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ghana, one in which he seeks to rebuild the economy, enhance governance, and secure a future of inclusivity and opportunity for all citizens.