President Mahama Takes a Stand Against Illegal Mining: “No Galamsey in My Government”

In a bold move to address the environmental and social challenges posed by illegal mining, President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to members of his administration: engaging in small-scale mining or galamsey will not be tolerated.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed ministers on Thursday, January 30, 2025, President Mahama made it clear that his government is committed to cracking down on illegal mining activities, which have caused widespread environmental degradation, including deforestation, water pollution, and the destruction of farmlands.

“No member of this government is allowed to participate in any form of small-scale mining or galamsey. Anyone found engaging in such activities will face swift and severe consequences,” the President declared, underscoring his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on the issue.

The President’s directive comes at a time when illegal mining has become a significant national concern, with its devastating effects on Ghana’s ecosystems and communities. Galamsey, as it is locally known, has not only polluted water bodies and destroyed fertile lands but has also been linked to health hazards and social conflicts.

President Mahama’s warning signals a renewed effort to enforce existing laws and regulations aimed at curbing illegal mining. His administration has pledged to prioritize environmental sustainability and responsible resource management as part of its broader development agenda.

The President’s firm stance has been met with mixed reactions. While environmental advocates and community leaders have welcomed the move, some critics have questioned the feasibility of enforcing the directive, given the deep-rooted nature of illegal mining in certain regions.

However, President Mahama remains resolute. “We cannot continue to allow a few individuals to profit at the expense of our environment and the well-being of our people. This government will take all necessary steps to protect our natural resources for future generations,” he asserted.

The President’s commitment to tackling illegal mining is expected to be backed by concrete actions, including increased monitoring, stricter enforcement of mining laws, and support for alternative livelihoods for those affected by the crackdown.

As Ghana grapples with the challenges of illegal mining, President Mahama’s unwavering stance sends a strong message: the era of impunity is over, and the protection of the environment is non-negotiable.

The coming months will be critical in determining whether this bold declaration translates into meaningful change on the ground. For now, the President’s words serve as a rallying cry for all Ghanaians to join hands in safeguarding the nation’s natural heritage.