President Mahama Takes Action to Address Food Shortages in Senior High Schools

President John Mahama has announced immediate measures to tackle the growing food shortages in Senior High Schools (SHS) across Ghana.

Speaking at a National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Mahama acknowledged the challenges schools are facing in providing adequate meals for students.

“We have a challenge currently with feeding students in secondary schools,” President Mahama stated, highlighting the issue’s urgency.

As part of his response, the President has instructed the Chief of Staff to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allocate and transport food supplies currently stored in warehouses in Tema. These stocks, which were initially imported to address previous drought conditions, will be redirected to ensure students’ nutritional needs are met without disruption to their education.

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the integrity of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, emphasizing that logistical issues should not hinder students’ access to education.

The move comes after the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) raised alarms over the critical food situation, urging parents to supplement meals due to insufficient supplies. The government’s swift intervention is aimed at relieving the pressure on parents and school administrators while ensuring that educational activities continue smoothly.