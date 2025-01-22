President Mahama Tasks Finance Minister with Economic Stabilization Goals

President John Dramani Mahama has set high expectations for Ghana’s newly sworn-in Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, urging him to prioritize stabilizing the cedi, reducing inflation, and managing the country’s public debt more sustainably.

At the swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the seat of government in Accra, President Mahama outlined the crucial economic challenges that lay ahead. He emphasized that Ghanaians are looking to Dr. Forson and his team to bring tangible improvements to their lives. “To you, Dr. Ato Forson, Ghanaians expect you to reduce inflation and make life more comfortable. They expect you to bring the national public debt to sustainable levels, stabilise our currency, and bring down inflation,” the President stated.

Dr. Forson was one of six ministers who took the oath of office as part of President Mahama’s new government. Along with him, Haruna Iddrisu was sworn in as Minister for Education, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

During the ceremony, President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the country’s economic difficulties, expressing confidence that the new ministers would successfully execute their mandates and help steer the nation through challenging times.