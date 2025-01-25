President Mahama Tasks New Youth Minister George Opare Addo with Advancing Vision for Ghana’s Youth

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the newly appointed Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, with a pivotal role in advancing his vision for Ghana’s youth.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of his second set of ministers at the Jubilee House on January 24, 2025, Mahama expressed confidence in Opare Addo’s ability to lead the ministry and drive youth-focused initiatives.

Mahama highlighted Opare Addo’s strong organizational skills, particularly during the NDC’s campaign season, where he demonstrated an impressive ability to mobilize and energize the youth of Ghana. “To Mr. Opare Addo, or Pablo as you are affectionately known, you established a vast green army which you ably commanded, leading the youth of Ghana behind the cause of the NDC,” the President said. “It is now time to replicate that organizational ability at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, delivering the post for the millions of Ghanaian youths who aspire to dignified lives and securing jobs.”

By appointing Opare Addo, Mahama has underscored his commitment to prioritizing youth development in his policy agenda. Opare Addo, known for his leadership of the NDC Youth Wing, has now been entrusted with a crucial ministry that will focus on empowering young Ghanaians, enhancing opportunities, and creating pathways for their future.

Opare Addo, in his statement, expressed deep gratitude to the President for the opportunity and vowed to work diligently to further the President’s vision for Ghana’s youth. “I promise to collaborate with various stakeholders to drive youth development initiatives that will bring about tangible results for our young people,” he said.

Accompanied by his wife Rahina Garba and members of the NDC Youth Wing led by Chairman Okai Mintah, Opare Addo is now tasked with steering the ministry through the next phase of youth empowerment. As the country anticipates the outcomes of this renewed focus on youth development, many are hopeful for a new era of opportunities for young Ghanaians under Opare Addo’s leadership.