President Mahama to Attend High-Level AU Reform Talks in Nairobi

President John Dramani Mahama will be in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside other African leaders for an important meeting aimed at advancing reforms within the African Union (AU).

The discussions will focus on strengthening the institution’s ability to fund its peace operations and better support its member states, an effort seen as crucial for the future of the AU.

This meeting comes in the wake of President William Ruto of Kenya being appointed the AU Champion for Institutional Reforms, a role in which he has been active, pushing for improvements to the AU’s operational efficiency and strategic focus. The gathering in Nairobi will serve as a platform for leaders to evaluate the current state of the AU and discuss practical solutions for the way forward.

President Mahama’s involvement in these discussions is especially significant, given his extensive political experience, including his previous role as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). His leadership is valued among African leaders, many of whom have looked to him as a key figure in the push for meaningful institutional reforms within the AU. Mahama’s contributions are expected to play a key role in shaping the ongoing reform process.

The meeting in Kenya will culminate in a consolidated report on the AU reforms, which will be presented at the 38th Ordinary General Assembly session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, scheduled for February 2025.

This high-level dialogue reflects the growing importance of institutional reform in Africa, aiming for greater self-sufficiency and strategic coherence within the AU. Beyond the discussions on institutional reforms, President Mahama will also use this opportunity to hold bilateral talks with various African leaders, further advancing his efforts to reposition Ghana on the continent’s political and economic stage.

The event in Nairobi signals a strong collective commitment to addressing some of the AU’s most pressing challenges and is an example of how regional cooperation remains vital in shaping Africa’s future.