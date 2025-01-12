President Mahama to Join Christian National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will attend a Christian National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service today, January 12, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Ohene Konadu Auditorium in Madina at 3pm.

The event, which is open to the public, follows a similar gathering held at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, on January 5, where President Mahama underscored his administration’s commitment to religious inclusivity and tolerance.

At the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, Mahama reiterated his pledge to promote equality and religious harmony, including a proposed public holiday for Muslims during Eid-ul-Fitr. He emphasized that the change would allow Muslim citizens to observe the holiday without disrupting their work commitments, stating that this would not affect overall productivity, as the Public Holidays Act would be adjusted to ensure the same number of holidays each year.

President Mahama also outlined initiatives aimed at supporting the Muslim community, including the creation of a new Hajj committee and providing scholarships for Muslim students in fields such as medicine, law, and ICT. He also voiced his administration’s commitment to fostering greater religious tolerance, including ensuring that hijabs are freely worn in public.

In his remarks, Mahama addressed election-related violence, condemning the deaths of five individuals during the 2024 elections and eight during the 2020 elections. He announced that he had tasked his executive secretary with requesting a comprehensive report from the Inspector General of Police on the status of investigations into these killings, emphasizing that unresolved violence would have serious consequences.

The President also expressed gratitude for the support his campaign received, particularly thanking Allah for his protection during the election period. “By the time we arrived at the rally at Madina, we had done 30,000 kilometres and not a single accident,” he reflected, noting the importance of thanksgiving after such blessings.

In a gesture of unity, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, commended the Muslim community for their peaceful conduct and prayers throughout the elections. He praised the community for upholding the principles of integrity and capacity in choosing their leaders, irrespective of religious affiliations.

As the country embarks on a new chapter under President Mahama’s leadership, the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service at UPSA is expected to be a significant moment of reflection, gratitude, and unity for both the country’s leaders and citizens.