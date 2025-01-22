President Mahama to Kick Off Nationwide Thank You Tour in Volta Region

President John Dramani Mahama is set to begin his nationwide Thank You Tour this Friday, with the Volta Region being the first stop.

A statement from the Presidency revealed that the tour is intended to express the President’s deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and trust Ghanaians showed in him during the 2024 elections.

The visit will include a grand durbar, where President Mahama will be welcomed by Chiefs, Queenmothers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, as well as representatives from labor unions and the informal sector. The event aims to strengthen the relationship between the President and the citizens while celebrating their vital contributions to the nation’s growth and progress.

Given the Volta Region’s longstanding and unwavering support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), this visit holds particular significance for both President Mahama and the people of the region.