President Mahama to Launch Three Major Initiatives This Week

President John Dramani Mahama is set to launch three national initiatives this week, aimed at fostering youth entrepreneurship, healthcare support, and skills development, according to Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The first initiative, Adwumawura, targeting 10,000 young business owners, will debut on Monday, April 28. This will be followed by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) on Tuesday, designed to assist individuals with chronic diseases. The third program, the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), scheduled for Wednesday, aims to train tens of thousands of young Ghanaians in artisanal trades.

Kwakye Ofosu outlined the plans in a social media post, stating, “It is going to be an all-action display by President Mahama this week as he launches these critical programmes.”

The announcements align with Mahama’s broader agenda, including the recently launched One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), which seeks to equip citizens with digital skills. At the OMCP launch on April 16, Mahama framed the initiative as foundational to economic transformation, emphasizing, “We are laying the foundation for a new economy… The future is here, and we will be part of shaping it.”

The coding initiative, a key component of his 2024 campaign platform, is part of the Reset Ghana Agenda aimed at positioning the country as a competitive player in the global digital economy. Mahama cited nations like Estonia and Japan, which integrated coding into education to drive economic growth, and highlighted Ghana’s potential to become a hub for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). He noted the global BPO market, valued at $410 billion, as a strategic opportunity for job creation and innovation.

“Digital transformation must not leave anyone behind,” Mahama stressed, underscoring goals of inclusion, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning.

Analysts observe that these initiatives reflect Ghana’s push to address unemployment while aligning with international trends in technology and sustainable development. With the launches this week, the government aims to bolster economic resilience and youth engagement, though outcomes will hinge on effective implementation and sustained investment.

As Parliament prepares to resume session, public attention remains focused on the execution of these programs and their long-term impact on Ghana’s socio-economic landscape.