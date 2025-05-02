President Mahama to Showcase Ghanaian Fashion on Runway at July Fashion Week

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to make a historic appearance on the runway at Ghana Fashion Week in July 2025, pledging to highlight locally made attire and celebrate Ghanaian designers.

The president revealed his participation during the launch of the Black Star Experience, a cultural and tourism initiative, in Accra on May 1, where he emphasized his commitment to promoting homegrown fashion.

“When we host Ghana Fashion Week in July, I, your president, will proudly take to the catwalk,” Mahama declared, drawing applause from attendees. Known for his preference for Ghanaian-made clothing, he outlined plans to change outfits three times during his walk, each time crediting the designers behind his ensembles. “I always wear Made in Ghana clothes, and my political suits are sewn by Ghanaian tailors. This experience belongs to all of us,” he stated.

The announcement aligns with Mahama’s longstanding advocacy for local industries, particularly in textiles and fashion, which he has frequently cited as drivers of economic empowerment and cultural pride. His upcoming runway appearance is seen as a symbolic gesture to bolster the visibility of Ghanaian designers on both national and international stages. Organizers of Ghana Fashion Week hailed the move as unprecedented for a sitting head of state, with expectations that it will attract heightened global attention to the event.

The president’s focus on locally crafted attire resonates in a country where the textile sector has faced challenges from cheap imports and smuggling. By spotlighting designers, Mahama aims to reinforce calls for policies protecting local artisans and incentivizing patronage of Ghanaian brands. His tailored suits, often featuring traditional kente and smock-inspired designs, have become a trademark of his public appearances, blending cultural heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

While political leaders globally have occasionally engaged in fashion diplomacy such as Rwanda’s Paul Kagame promoting Made-in-Rwanda campaigns Mahama’s direct participation in a fashion show marks a bold step. Critics argue the move risks blending governance with spectacle, but supporters counter that it underscores the tangible link between cultural identity and economic policy.

Ghana’s creative industries, particularly fashion, have gained momentum in recent years, with designers like Christie Brown and Duaba Serwa gaining international acclaim. Mahama’s runway pledge could further catalyze this growth, provided it translates into sustained investment and market access for local talent. As July approaches, anticipation builds not only for the president’s sartorial choices but also for the broader message of resilience and innovation in Ghana’s creative economy.