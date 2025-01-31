President Mahama to Swear in Constitution Review Committee and New Ministers

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Ghana’s governance framework, President John Dramani Mahama is set to swear in members of the Constitution Review Committee and the third batch of ministerial nominees today.

The dual ceremony, scheduled to begin at 3 PM, highlights the government’s dual focus on constitutional reform and effective administration.

The event will kick off with the induction of the Constitution Review Committee, a body tasked with evaluating and addressing gaps in previous constitutional review efforts, particularly those from 2010. Leading the Committee is Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), who will serve as Chairperson. He will be supported by Rainer Akumperigeya as Secretary, alongside a diverse team of members including Justice Sophia Adinyirah, Godwin Djokoto, Charlotte Osei, Esi Ansah, Prof. Kwame Karikari, and Ibrahim Tanko Amidu.

The Committee’s mandate includes consulting key stakeholders to gather input on proposed amendments, ensuring that the review process is inclusive and reflective of the needs and aspirations of Ghanaians. This initiative is seen as a critical step toward strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and addressing longstanding governance challenges.

Following the swearing-in of the Constitution Review Committee, President Mahama will administer the oath of office to the third batch of ministerial nominees. Among the appointees are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources; Tia Ibrahim, Northeast Regional Minister-designate; Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister-designate; and Akamugri Atanga Modestus, Upper East Regional Minister-designate. Also taking the oath will be Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Interior Minister-designate, and Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The induction of these ministers marks a crucial phase in the government’s efforts to ensure effective service delivery across various sectors. Their appointments come at a time when the administration is under increasing pressure to address issues such as resource management, regional development, and social welfare.

Today’s ceremony underscores the Mahama administration’s commitment to both institutional reform and efficient governance. By simultaneously addressing constitutional gaps and strengthening the executive team, the government aims to create a more robust framework for national development.

As the newly sworn-in officials assume their roles, all eyes will be on their ability to deliver on their mandates and contribute to the country’s progress. For Ghanaians, the event represents not just a procedural formality, but a hopeful step toward a more inclusive and effective governance system.