President Mahama to Swear in Six New Ministers Following Parliamentary Approval

President John Dramani Mahama is set to swear in six ministerial nominees today after they were approved by Parliament on Tuesday, January 21.

The nominees, who underwent rigorous vetting, represent the first batch of appointments submitted for parliamentary approval.

The newly confirmed ministers include:

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister-Designate for Finance

Dr. Dominic Ayine, Attorney General-Designate

John Jinapor, Minister-Designate for Energy and Green Transition

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister-Designate for Education

Eric Opoku, Minister-Designate for Food and Agriculture

Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways