President Mahama Unveils Ambitious 24-Hour Economy Plan to Redefine Ghana’s Economic Landscape

In a groundbreaking move aimed at revitalizing Ghana’s economic structure, newly sworn-in President John Dramani Mahama has announced an innovative plan to establish a 24-hour economy.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony at Independence Square, Mahama outlined a vision that promises to unlock the nation’s untapped potential and position Ghana as a dynamic hub of continuous economic activity.

“Our vision hinges on the introduction and implementation of a 24-hour economy,” President Mahama declared, emphasizing the transformative impact this strategy will have on the country. The plan seeks to foster a vibrant and innovative economy, which will be deeply rooted in agriculture and agribusiness. “This innovative approach will unlock potentials that have long remained dormant, enabling us to harness the energy and creativity of all our people,” he added.

The ambitious 24-hour economy model aims to ensure that Ghana remains a bustling center of activity throughout the day and night. This round-the-clock economic structure is expected to provide flexible business operations, enhanced public services, and open up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and workers alike. It also aims to stimulate local industries, create jobs, attract foreign investments, and build stronger, more resilient communities.

For President Mahama, the 24-hour economy is more than just an economic shift; it symbolizes empowerment and inclusion. “Just imagine a Ghana where our markets are alive and bustling at all hours, with responsive public services accessible at all times, such that businesses can operate flexibly to meet the diverse demands that they are subjected to,” he stated, painting a vision of a thriving, inclusive economy. This approach would ensure that all Ghanaians have the chance to contribute to the nation’s progress, regardless of their background or schedule.

In his address, the President called on business leaders to actively support this transformative initiative, stressing the crucial role they will play in driving innovation and fostering economic growth. “To the business leaders and entrepreneurs, I invite you to support this new model and join me in shaping a business environment where creativity thrives and where the fruits of your investments contribute to the collective welfare of our nation,” Mahama urged.

Furthermore, Mahama pledged to reform Ghana’s tax system, making it more transparent and fair to encourage investment. “We would look at the tax regime and rationalize them so that they are more transparent and fair. Members of the business community, I assure you, Ghana is open for business again,” he reassured entrepreneurs and investors.

The 24-hour economy plan is a bold and forward-thinking strategy that aims to reshape Ghana’s economic trajectory by harnessing the full potential of its people and resources. It reflects President Mahama’s commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future for the country. Through this ambitious vision, Ghana aims to become a leader in innovation and economic sustainability, fostering growth across all sectors of society.