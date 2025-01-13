President Mahama Unveils Measures to Tackle Ghana’s Recurring Market Fires After Kantamanto Blaze

President John Dramani Mahama has promised urgent steps to prevent future market fires and assist victims following the devastating blaze at Kantamanto Market.

Meeting with affected traders in Accra today, the President outlined several key initiatives aimed at tightening security and improving emergency response, while also announcing plans for the reconstruction of the market.

The fire, which razed a significant portion of one of Accra’s busiest markets, has brought renewed attention to the recurring problem of market fires in Ghana. President Mahama expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the traders and reassured them that the government is not only committed to providing immediate relief but also to preventing similar incidents in the future. His comments come at a time when market safety has become a growing concern for businesses and traders across the country.

In an effort to address the root causes of the fires, President Mahama revealed that the government would enhance security at markets, particularly during the night when many of these fires occur. Noting the troubling trend of fires breaking out during nighttime hours, he suggested that there may be deliberate actions behind some incidents. “How the fire can decide that it’s only in the night that it ignites and burns is beyond anybody’s imagination,” he remarked. This directive includes an increase in night patrols by the National Security, to better deter any criminal activity, including suspected arson.

Additionally, the President emphasized the need for a faster and more effective response to fires. He announced that fire tenders would be stationed near major markets, particularly during the night, to ensure that fires can be quickly contained before they cause extensive damage. “Where there are major markets, fire tenders should be deployed close by in the night so that they can quench any fire before it causes significant damage,” he said.

On the matter of market surveillance, the President unveiled plans to install CCTV cameras at key points in major markets to aid in monitoring activities and potentially identify culprits in the event of suspicious activity. The presence of these cameras is seen as a crucial tool in enhancing public safety and ensuring accountability.

Acknowledging the devastation caused by the Kantamanto fire, President Mahama assured traders that they would be able to reclaim their spaces once the market is rebuilt. He emphasized that the reconstruction process should be viewed as an opportunity to create a safer, more modern structure. “In adversity, there is opportunity,” Mahama said, encouraging market leaders to collaborate on designing an upgraded market that will withstand future risks.

The government has also pledged to ensure that no traders are displaced due to the fire, with President Mahama stressing that the aim is to restore normalcy and provide long-term support to those affected. “Government is determined that nobody should be displaced because of this fire,” he asserted.

This fire is part of an ongoing pattern of market blazes that have plagued Ghana in recent years. From the Techiman Market fire to the Timber Market in Tamale, traders have suffered repeated losses, often due to outdated infrastructure and suspected arson. The increasing frequency of these fires has highlighted serious gaps in market safety protocols and sparked public demand for greater measures to protect Ghana’s trading hubs.

The President’s measures, including enhanced security, faster fire responses, and modernized market designs, are seen as essential steps in addressing the recurring fire incidents. However, with market safety now a priority for the government, many believe that this is just the beginning of a much-needed overhaul of Ghana’s market infrastructure.

The government’s swift action has been welcomed by traders and civil society, who have long called for better protection and proactive solutions to safeguard livelihoods. If successfully implemented, these reforms could mark a turning point in the ongoing battle to protect markets and their economic value.