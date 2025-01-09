President Mahama Unveils Plans for National Conferences on Governance and Education Reform

In a bold move to address critical national issues, President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to organize two major national conferences aimed at tackling Ghana’s governance and education challenges.

Speaking at the 92nd Jalsa Salana of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana in Winneba on January 9, Mahama revealed that his administration intends to hold a National Constitutional Review Validation Conference and a National Education Review Conference.

The National Constitutional Review Validation Conference, as outlined by the President, will focus on reigniting discussions around the stalled constitutional review process. It will aim to build consensus on proposed amendments and promote judicial independence. Mahama emphasized that this conference will serve to strengthen Ghana’s justice system, which he described as fundamental to the nation’s aspirations for justice and peace. “The new NDC administration is resolutely committed to strengthening our justice system,” he stated, reiterating the government’s determination to align constitutional reforms with the collective aspirations of Ghanaians.

On the education front, Mahama proposed the National Education Review Conference, which will evaluate the entire educational framework, from kindergarten to tertiary education, including technical and vocational training. The conference will seek to identify barriers to quality education and propose actionable reforms. “This conference will review our educational system, right from kindergarten through basic, secondary, tertiary, and technical education, to identify what the hindrances to quality education are,” Mahama explained.

The President expressed his optimism that these conferences would generate innovative ideas to align educational outcomes with national development needs, ensuring that the country’s education system remains relevant and robust.

With these initiatives, Mahama reiterated his commitment to addressing systemic inequalities, promoting justice, and transforming the education sector to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for Ghana.