President Mahama Unveils Vision for a 24-Hour Economy to Propel Ghana’s Growth

In a landmark moment during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, President John Dramani Mahama presented his bold vision for transforming Ghana into a vibrant 24-hour economy, with a strong focus on agriculture and agribusiness.

With this ambitious plan, Mahama aims to unlock the nation’s untapped potential, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth.

In his inaugural address, Mahama outlined his vision for a nation where markets are bustling at all hours, businesses thrive with flexible operating hours, and public services are available round-the-clock to cater to diverse needs. “Imagine a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of their background, can actively contribute to our national progress. This vision is not just about economic transactions but about empowerment—empowering every Ghanaian to enjoy the fruits of their hard work,” Mahama declared.

The proposed 24-hour economy model aims to build a resilient and inclusive economic framework, creating more opportunities for employment, especially for the youth. It seeks to stimulate local industries, attract international investments, and establish Ghana as a key player in global trade.

Mahama called on business leaders and entrepreneurs to embrace the 24-hour economy model, emphasizing the need for a collaborative effort to foster growth. He reassured them that his administration would implement a fair and transparent tax system to encourage innovation and investment. “Ghana is open for business again,” he confidently stated, highlighting his commitment to improving the business environment.

The ceremony, attended by a host of dignitaries from both local and international communities, was met with resounding applause as Mahama laid out an economic agenda that promises to reshape Ghana’s future and position it as a leader in economic innovation and sustainability.