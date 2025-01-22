President Mahama Urges Appointees to Embrace Humility and Tolerance in Governance

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed his appointees to embrace humility and tolerance as they take up positions in his government, emphasizing that arrogance and disrespect will not be tolerated.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of six ministerial appointees approved by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, the President stressed that the era of gaslighting the public is over.

“As I pointed out during my inaugural speech, Ghanaians have, through their votes, declared their intention to demand the highest standards of governance, and we cannot afford to fail them,” President Mahama stated. He further noted that this expectation places a significant responsibility on his government to live up to the standards set by the people.

He continued, “Ghanaians have shown that the days of tolerance for disrespectful gaslighting by government officials are well and truly over.” The President called for appointees to exercise patience and understanding in their interactions with the public and be mindful of the people’s concerns and expectations.

The President urged his team to focus on serving the people with modesty and prudence, stating, “We must exhibit tolerance for their views and work to meet their aspirations. This government will not tolerate arrogance or disrespect for the people who elected us into office.”

In his address, President Mahama emphasized that modesty and responsibility would guide his administration’s approach to governance, with both he and Vice President Mahama leading by example. The message served as a reminder of the standards of conduct expected from those entrusted with leadership roles in the country.