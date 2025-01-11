President Mahama Urges Party Youth to Channel Energy into Constructive Actions Post-Election Victory

President John Mahama has addressed rising concerns over the actions of some youth supporters of his party in the wake of the 2024 election victory.

While acknowledging the significant sacrifices made by the youth in helping secure the win, Mahama urged for responsible behavior and emphasized the need for collective effort towards positive development.

Speaking at a Presidential Dinner on January 8, 2025, Mahama recognized the pivotal role played by young supporters in the victory but cautioned against disruptive behavior. “I know that many of our youth sacrificed a lot to help the party win,” Mahama remarked, stressing that the contributions of individuals were well known by party officials at regional and constituency levels.

However, following reports of youth engaging in unlawful activities—such as allegedly taking goods from warehouses or disrupting local systems—Mahama made it clear that such actions would only harm the party’s cause. “Rather than taking the law into their own hands, opening fertilizer depots, or taking rice from warehouses, we should focus on more constructive activities,” he urged, advocating for organizing efforts that would harness the energy of the youth for long-term development and growth.

The president also emphasized the responsibility of regional and constituency leaders to rein in the actions of party supporters, saying, “I expect regional chairmen and constituency chairmen to call our young people to order so that we can operate in an organized manner.” He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order during this critical period, warning that failure to do so could prompt security interventions.

“If this continues, we cannot allow law and order to break down. We may have to call in the security services to protect sensitive installations, and we wouldn’t want that,” Mahama concluded, urging party members to take ownership of their actions to avoid escalating tensions.

The president’s remarks come as part of ongoing efforts to ensure that the excitement of victory does not undermine the stability and cohesion of the party, and that the youthful energy of the supporters is directed towards meaningful, constructive engagement for the country’s future.