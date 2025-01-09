President Mahama Vows to Tackle Energy Crisis, Assures Ghanaians of Consistent Power Supply

Amid ongoing challenges in Ghana’s energy sector, President John Dramani Mahama has reassured the public that his administration is fully committed to ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking at the 92nd National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Pomadze, Winneba, on January 9, 2025, Mahama addressed widespread concerns, reaffirming the government’s proactive approach to resolving the ongoing energy crisis.

“We understand the frustration, and I want to assure you, my brothers and sisters, don’t despair,” Mahama said, offering words of comfort to the citizens grappling with persistent power shortages. His statement reflected a deep empathy for the hardships faced by Ghanaians as the country continues to experience power disruptions.

Mahama also emphasized the responsibility his government takes in addressing the crisis, stating, “You elected us to solve the problems, not to blame anyone else.” This sentiment underscored his administration’s resolve to take ownership of the energy challenges and work towards sustainable solutions.

In his address, the president revealed that significant steps are already being taken to stabilize the energy sector. “Today, I called a meeting of all the stakeholders in the electricity value chain,” he said, referring to the gathering of key players in the energy industry who have been working together since the previous day to devise innovative solutions. These discussions, Mahama highlighted, are focused on finding practical and effective measures to stabilize the sector and prevent further disruptions to power supply.

“I can assure you, with some of the ideas they’ve come up with, we will make sure your lights stay on,” Mahama assured the public, expressing confidence in the progress being made. The president’s commitment to collaborative efforts and practical problem-solving reflects his administration’s determination to resolve the energy issues facing the country, ensuring a more reliable power supply for all Ghanaians in the future.