President Mahama Vows to Tackle Ghana’s Energy Crisis and Prevent “Dumsor”

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to address Ghana’s persistent energy challenges, emphasizing a commitment to prevent a return of the power outages known as “dumsor,” which have long plagued the nation.

Speaking at the National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Mahama acknowledged the significant energy problems currently facing the country, particularly the risks of power outages due to insufficient fuel supplies for power generation.

“We are assuming office at a critical time in our nation’s history,” Mahama said. “Ghana is faced with significant challenges. But that is exactly the reason why you elected us. We will transparently let you understand what those challenges are and we will take responsibility for solving them.”

The President stressed that while the country faces a looming threat of power disruptions, the situation is far from hopeless. He reassured the nation that his government is fully committed to ensuring the continuous supply of electricity. “There is a threat of power outages, but my brothers and sisters, don’t despair. You elected us to solve the problems, not to put the blame on anybody else,” Mahama affirmed.

Highlighting proactive steps being taken, President Mahama revealed that on January 8, 2025, he convened a meeting with key stakeholders to discuss and implement solutions to stabilize the country’s energy supply. “I can assure you of some of the ideas they have come up with. We will make sure that your lights stay on and that we do not have dumsor,” Mahama assured Ghanaians.

The President emphasized that addressing the energy crisis requires urgent and collaborative efforts, with his government leading the way in resolving the issue.

In light of the upcoming maintenance of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) from January 20 to February 16, 2025, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has noted that the country needs about $90 million to purchase alternative fuel sources to ensure uninterrupted power generation during the shutdown. Mahama’s remarks indicate his administration’s readiness to secure these resources and navigate the energy sector’s challenges effectively.

Watch video of the President’s address below: