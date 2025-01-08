President Mahama’s Inaugural Outfit Sparks Praise for Ghanaian Designer Matthew Agambire

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, was a historic day for Ghana as former president John Dramani Mahama was sworn in for his second term in office at a ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The day marked not only a return to power for Mahama but also brought a fresh wave of admiration for his inauguration attire, which quickly became the talk of social media.

As Mahama took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, his elegant outfit adorned with intricate Adinkra symbols stood out, sparking widespread praise for its deep cultural significance. The creative mind behind this stunning design was Matthew Agambire, the Accra-based fashion designer and founder of Bondaana Clothing, whose luxury brand has steadily gained recognition for its bold yet culturally rich creations.

Agambire, a rising star in Ghana’s fashion scene, is not just another designer; he has become a key figure in a growing movement of blending Ghanaian heritage with modern sartorial innovation. Known for his ability to combine traditional African fabrics with contemporary styles, Agambire’s designs have been favoured by a number of prominent figures, including political figures, business leaders, and influencers within Ghana and beyond. However, dressing a former president for such an important occasion has catapulted him into the limelight in a new way.

Matthew Agambire’s journey into fashion began in his undergraduate years at the University of Ghana, where he dabbled in the sales and marketing of mobile phones and laptops. His entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to work with multinational corporations such as BOSCH and PORTWEST, gaining experience in business development. Yet, fashion remained a constant passion, and Agambire was able to pursue his love for design, ultimately founding Bondaana Clothing. His brand, founded on a desire to blend modern fashion with traditional Ghanaian culture, has caught the attention of some of the most influential individuals in the country.

Beyond his business ventures, Agambire is also involved in philanthropy. He actively supports charitable causes, particularly in the realm of sports development. His donations of clothing and funds to local football academies demonstrate his commitment to community growth. His influence is not confined to just the fashion world but stretches into various social causes, further solidifying his reputation as both a businessman and philanthropist.

Agambire’s remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed, with his work earning him a nomination for 40Under40Ghana, a prestigious recognition for young leaders and entrepreneurs who have shown exceptional leadership and business acumen.

His decision to include Adinkra symbols in President Mahama’s inauguration outfit was a strategic and powerful one. The symbols, deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture, convey messages of wisdom, strength, and unity—qualities befitting of a leader stepping into office for a second time. The outfit, combining traditional aesthetics with a modern cut, mirrored Mahama’s own political journey: a blend of the old and the new, with an eye towards progress and national unity.

While Mahama’s return to office was celebrated as a beacon of hope for Ghana and Africa as a whole, Agambire’s design has reminded Ghanaians of the importance of preserving and celebrating their heritage while embracing forward-thinking innovation. As the country navigates through a period of political transition, the choice to wear such an outfit speaks volumes about the significance of cultural identity in shaping the future.

For Agambire, dressing President Mahama for such a historic moment represents not just a personal achievement, but also a recognition of Ghanaian fashion’s growing prominence on the global stage. As more world leaders and influential figures turn to African designers for their traditional and modern pieces, Agambire’s Bondaana Clothing is poised to continue making its mark, further elevating Ghana’s position in the world of high fashion.

Matthew Agambire’s creative vision is now etched in the nation’s history, and his attire for President Mahama’s inauguration serves as a reminder of the power of culture, fashion, and tradition in shaping national identity.