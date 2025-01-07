President Mahama’s Inaugural Speech: Ghana is “Open for Business”

In his inaugural speech on January 7, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama delivered a resounding message to Ghana’s business community, assuring them that the country is once again “open for business” under his leadership.

Addressing business leaders and entrepreneurs, Mahama emphasized his administration’s focus on creating an environment that fosters innovation and economic growth.

“To the business leaders and entrepreneurs, I invite you to support this new model and join me in shaping a business environment where creativity thrives and the fruits of your investments contribute to the collective welfare of our nation,” Mahama said, urging collaboration between the government and the private sector to propel the country forward.

A major highlight of Mahama’s vision is the introduction of a “24-hour economy,” a strategic initiative aimed at stimulating local industries, generating jobs, and attracting international investments. This model, Mahama explained, would empower the youth and unlock Ghana’s untapped potential, enabling the country to leverage the talents and creativity of all its citizens.

“In this vision, we will unlock potential that has long remained dormant, allowing us to harness the energy and creativity of all our people,” the President affirmed.

Additionally, Mahama made it clear that his administration is committed to improving the microeconomic environment by introducing reforms that will stabilize the economy and make the business landscape more attractive. He also emphasized the importance of a transparent and fair tax system, promising to review and rationalize the existing tax regime to foster business growth.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive, equitable society where everyone has a seat at the table,” Mahama concluded, signaling a focus on inclusivity and collaboration for a prosperous future.

With a clear call for business leaders to join in the nation’s transformation, Mahama’s speech set the tone for a new era of economic revitalization and national progress.