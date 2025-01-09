President Mahama’s Potential Cabinet Appointments: A First Glimpse

As President John Dramani Mahama moves forward with his cabinet selections, details of his potential appointments.

The first batch of nominees has been announced, with notable figures selected for key positions.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been nominated as Finance Minister-designate, John Abdulai Jinapor for Energy, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney General, setting the tone for what promises to be a significant reshuffle.

Sources close to the President reveal that former Minority Leader Honourable Haruna Iddrisu is set to take over as Minister for Defense, a highly competitive position that saw him edge out Professor Joshua Alabi. In a continuation of previous roles, President Mahama is also expected to reappoint Nana Oye Bampoe (formerly Lithur) to the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection. Another potential cabinet reshuffle could see Dr. Victor Bampoe, the former Deputy Minister of Health, elevated to the full role of Health Minister.

Also expected to be promoted is Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the charismatic MP for North Tongu, who could transition from his position as Deputy Education Minister in Mahama’s previous administration to the full Education Minister. Ablakwa’s anti-corruption credentials and experience are believed to be key to his appointment, particularly given the education sector’s challenges with issues such as the school feeding program and Free SHS food procurement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration may be handed to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a trusted aide to Mahama, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Transport. Her 24 years of legal experience and close relationship with Mahama make her a fitting choice for such an important portfolio.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Minister of Communications, is also being considered for the crucial role of Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. His expertise in governance and grassroots engagement, coupled with his contributions to the 2024 election victory, makes him a key figure in Mahama’s decentralization plans ahead of the 2028 elections.

For the agricultural sector, Honourable Eric Opoku, a former Brong Ahafo Minister, is reportedly the top pick. Opoku has been the ranking member of the Parliamentary Food and Agriculture Committee for the past eight years, making him well-suited to handle the agricultural portfolio.

While the list of Deputy Ministers and Regional Ministers is still under review, consultations are ongoing, with the final appointments expected to be confirmed soon.

