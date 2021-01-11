The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been advised not to tolerate non-performing Ministers and government appointees in the second term of his Administration.

He should be vigilant and work with those who demonstrated patriotism, the tenacity of purpose and commitment to the good cause of the nation.

“Any Minister or appointee who showed laxity in the performance of his or her duties must have no place in the second term of the President’s Administration,” the Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah-Sarfo, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Province of West Africa and the Internal Province of Ghana said.

He was addressing the President during the latter’s visit to the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral, Kumasi, for a thanksgiving service, following his recent victory in the December 7 General Election.

According to the Anglican Archbishop governance was about serious business.

Therefore, it was expected of government appointees to be selfless and focused in their respective fields of endeavour to bring the government’s vision to fruition.

Most Rev. Prof Yinkah-Sarfo congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his recent election to lead the country for another term, saying the victory justified the confidence reposed in the President by the citizenry.

He said the church would continue to offer spiritual support to the President, who is a member of the Anglican Church, to ensure God’s guidance in the discharge of his duties.